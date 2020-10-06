Oranjefonds invites social projects for “Appeltjes van Oranje 2021” prizes

Every year the Oranjefonds presents the ‘Appeltjes van Oranje’. These are prizes for three social projects that successfully connect different groups of people and allow them to reconnect with society. For the nineteenth edition we are looking for projects that help people who could use a mental helping hand. Do you know or are you someone involved in such a project? You can register until November 1. Does your project make people with mental problems feel good again? Sign up quickly for the Appeltjes van Oranje 2021. The theme is Mental Strength.
Theme: ‘Mental Strength’
It can happen to anyone: suddenly your mental health prevents you from participating in society. For example because you feel depressed, have an eating disorder or compulsive neurosis or are struggling with panic attacks. So how valuable is it when someone helps you get on top of it? Someone who is not a professional healthcare provider.
We like to put these volunteers in care in the limelight. They allow people with psychological problems to be themselves and offer a listening ear. As a buddy, they literally and figuratively take them outside by hand. They make these people participate again.
Criteria
To be in with a chance of winning an Appeltje van Oranje, there are a number of conditions that the project must meet. For example, the initiative is committed to people with psychological problems for at least a year. Take a quick look at the other criteria. We also ask you to complete the nomination form. Send the completed form with all requested attachments to appeltjesvanoranje@oranjefonds.nl before November 7th!
The prizes
The three winners of the ‘Appeltjes van Oranje’ receive a bronze statuette and € 15.000,-. Queen Máxima presents the prizes to the winners annually. Every fifth anniversary year King Willem-Alexander fulfills this job.
Winners 2020
The winners of the eighteenth edition were Company & Society and My Second Family from SOVEE. Villa Pinedo was the winner of the Big Apple.
