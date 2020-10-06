Oranjefonds invites social projects for “Appeltjes van Oranje 2021” prizes

Theme: ‘Mental Strength’

It can happen to anyone: suddenly your mental health prevents you from participating in society. For example because you feel depressed, have an eating disorder or compulsive neurosis or are struggling with panic attacks. So how valuable is it when someone helps you get on top of it? Someone who is not a professional healthcare provider.

We like to put these volunteers in care in the limelight. They allow people with psychological problems to be themselves and offer a listening ear. As a buddy, they literally and figuratively take them outside by hand. They make these people participate again.

Criteria

To be in with a chance of winning an Appeltje van Oranje, there are a number of conditions that the project must meet. For example, the initiative is committed to people with psychological problems for at least a year. Take a quick look at the other criteria. We also ask you to complete the nomination form. Send the completed form with all requested attachments to appeltjesvanoranje@oranjefonds.nl before November 7th!

Background information Caribbean

Caribbean nomination form