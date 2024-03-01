Opinion: Naming “Black Rocks” harbor

Dear Editor,

I just watched with great pleasure the video on YouTube of Cheryl Hernandez with Commissioner Bruce Zagers about the new harbor project on Saba to realize a real marina. How wonderful it is that Saba can finally be visited with your own motor or sailing yacht that can remain moored at the quay. Think about how you can easily moor from one of the surrounding islands on this hidden gem of the Caribbean.

With this beautiful image in mind, however, there is one thing that does not fit this idyllic picture as far as I am concerned and that is the current name of the project Black Rocks Harbor. I understand that the area where the new marina will be located has had this name for many years and has therefore been adopted as such, but imagine that on a pleasant day you come to visit this beautiful island with your boat and this name is high on the Welcome to Saba sign.

Black Rocks Harbor personally reminds me of a nuclear submarine base in Siberia! You get the feeling that you are immediately being shot at by pirates when you dock. Wouldn’t it be much kinder to launch another name before this current name really becomes established? (Something I am genuinely concerned about!) Wouldn’t a name like “Tamarind Harbor” or “Guava Bay Harbor” be a better fit and more welcoming for visitors?

Perhaps it would be an idea to organize a competition so that the whole of Saba can think about this? Saba is so beautiful and so friendly, in my opinion, the new marina deserves a much friendlier name that does more justice to Saba’s pet name “Unspoiled Queen”.

Caroline Hompes

