Opinion: An ominous cloud hangs over the educational system on Saba

Dear Editor,
In the heart of Saba, a pressing concern grips the community as the education system faces tumultuous times. Over the past two months, Sacred Heart School and Saba Comprehensive School have witnessed disruptions due to the negligence of the now-resigned School Boards Executive Director. However, his lingering influence intensifies the gloomy atmosphere for the dedicated school staff.
The School Boards of SKOsaba/SEF cling to power, refusing to relinquish control despite the urgent need for change. The resignation of the Executive Director, while a step in the right direction, cannot erase the damage caused under their watch. Dismissals of teachers, recovering from mounting debts, and a compromised educational environment cast a shadow over the future of our children’s academic development.
The call for the dissolution of SKOsaba/SEF School Boards echoes through frustrated parental voices island-wide. It’s time to usher in fresh perspectives, unbiased individuals who can prioritize the well-being and educational advancement of our children. The current leaders, intoxicated by their authority, must acknowledge their responsibility in the crisis that has unfolded.
With only one elementary school and one high school on the island, options are limited, leaving the community anxious about the future. The plea is clear: dissolve the existing boards, bring in new leadership, and rebuild the foundation of education in Saba. The community’s faith is waning, and the urgency to secure a brighter future for our children cannot be overstated. It’s time to stop playing with our children’s future and take decisive action for the sake of their education.
A very concerned parent
Name withheld at author’s request.