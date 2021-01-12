Online Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland closed from January 16 up to 18, 2021

On January 19th , 2021 the online environment of the Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland is placed with MijnCN: the online platform for official services in the Caribbean Netherlands.

From a technical perspective, it is quite an operation to move the Belastingdienst to the new platform. The preparations are in full swing and the actual transition takes place in the third weekend of 2021. From January 16 up to 18 it is consequently not possible to log into the online environment of the Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland. From January 19 users can go to www.mijncn.nl for their Inkomstenbelasting, ABB, and Loonheffing.

The Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland is the first service on the new platform. In the second quarter of 2021, Social Affairs and Employment will also join with the possibility for employers to report absenteeism for the lost pay application online. In time the portal shall be expanded to more services of the central government and local government. So that residents of the Caribbean Netherlands can organize their official matters via one portal.

To submit an IB declaration, the user must create a new account on MijnCN. To submit a declaration for ABB or Loonheffing, the user can use the login details that were used before.

Belastingdienst CN