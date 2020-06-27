One new COVID-19 case reported on French Side

Regional health authority ARS on Friday reported a new COVID-19 case in St. Martin, identified during the past week. The coronavirus was confirmed from a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and the patient is isolating at home. No details were given on how this patient contracted the virus.

ARS confirms active cases still remain at one. The previous one case was identified on June 12, but is no longer part of the statistics. The total number of active cases reported since the epidemic began now stands at 43. A total of 37 persons have recovered from the virus.

During the period June 19 to June 26, a total of 55 tests were performed during the outreach campaign in the districts, for a total to date of 804 tests. St. Barths continues to have no new COVID-19 cases.

ARS reports the situation in French Guiana as “very worrying” with currently 3,033 confirmed cases and 10 deaths. The number of cases progressively surged since May 30, with 234 cases last reported in one day on June 25.

Guadeloupe has received two COVID-19 patients from French Guiana who are in the Guadeloupe University Hospital CHU. Non-profit organisation Institut Pasteur projects French Guiana will hit a peak in the third week of July and will need more medical resources.

The situation there is prompting vigilance on commercial flights to Guadeloupe, St. Martin and St. Barths with a possible change to a mandatory PCR test taking before departure from Paris and other overseas destinations.

The Daily Herald.