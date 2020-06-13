One new COVID-19 case reported on French side

Regional health authority ARS reported that one new COVID-19 case was identified from a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on Friday, and the patient is isolating at home.

Active cases remain at one as the previous case has recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 36. Since the pandemic reached St. Martin, there have been a total of 42 cases. During the period June 5 to 12, a total of 32 tests were performed during an outreach campaign in the districts, for a total of 685 tests to date.

The Daily Herald.