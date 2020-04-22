Home / 1-News / One new COVID-19 case reported for St. Martin

One new COVID-19 case reported for St. Martin

April 22, 2020 Leave a comment

A new CO­VID-19 case was reported by regional health authority ARS on Tuesday. This was apparently a woman living on the French side who is isolated at home, according to the ARS bulletin.

Active cases have there­fore risen by one to 13 —10 in isolation at home and three in hospital, two of whom are in the Guade­loupe hospital.

Total reported cases since the outbreak began on the French side is 38. Three persons were repatriated to their country of origin, two persons died from the virus and 19 have recovered. St. Barths has no cases and all six previous patients have recovered.

Up to press time no clar­ity could be obtained on the latest case reported by ARS.

