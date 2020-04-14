One new COVID-19 case on French side brings total to 16

The number of active coronavirus COVID-19 cases on the French side increased by one on Easter Monday, regional heath authority ARS reported. Active cases are up to sixteen although the overall situation is relatively stable so far.

The latest case has been confined to home in isolation. There are now 10 cases at home and six in hospital, three of whom were transferred to the University Hospital of Guadeloupe CHU. Since the outbreak began in St. Martin there have been 34 cases. Thirteen patients have recovered, three persons were repatriated to their countries of origin and two persons died from the disease.

St. Barths continues to remain stable with two persons isolated at home and four have recovered.

The Daily Herald.