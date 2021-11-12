One-minute grocery run at Unique Supermarket

The Landsloterij team travelled to The Bottom in Saba for a one-minute grocery run. On October 31, Landsloterij surprised the winner of the eleventh drawing of the year 2021, Ewald E. Sumter, with a minute of free shopping. Sumter’s daughter, Maritza M. Riley, rolled through Unique Supermarket in Windwardside, pushing the shopping cart while being cheered on by family members and supporters. There were no rules, and at the end Sumpter went home with US $780.80 worth of groceries.
This was Landsloterij’s 11th supermarket run, with totals having ranged from $400 up to $2,500. There were previous winners in Curacao, Aruba, Bonaire, and now in Saba.
In December, there will be five chances to win a one-minute run again during Landsloterij’s final drawing of this year.
There are chances of winning NM. 200,000, a one-minute grocery run, or many other prizes, on December 3. Tickets are available at authorised resellers in St. Maarten, St. Eustatius and Saba.
Landsloterij gave “special thanks” to Unique Supermarket. “They were very friendly and welcomed us warmly.”
Saba’s one-minute supermarket run video and others can be seen on Landsloterij’s Facebook and You-Tube pages.
The Daily Herald.