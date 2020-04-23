One COVID• 19 recovery for St. Martin on Wednesday

Another COVID-19 patient has recovered in St. Mar­tin, regional health agency ARS reported on Wednesday.

This brings the num­ber of recoveries to 21. Active cases amount to 12 (three in hospital and nine in isolation at home). Three persons have been repatriated to their countries of origin and two per­sons have died from the deadly virus. Total of reported cases since the outbreak began in St. Martin stands at 38 (20 men and 18 wom­en).

The 45-64 age group is the group most affect­ed by COVID-19 in St. Martin (42 per cent). St. Barths has no cases as all six former pa­tients have recovered.

