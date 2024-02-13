This week marks the beginning of a new learning opportunity on Saba as a professional butcher started working alongside a team of local enthusiasts eager to refine their skills.
Butcher Herman ter Weele will provide on-the-job training in professional goat butchering, enabling the local team to master the craft of creating restaurant-grade cuts and products like burgers and sausages.
A continuing supply of fresh goat meat is expected from the intensified hunting activities scheduled for February 14th to 25th. During this period, external hunters will join local hunters to assist in removing free-roaming goats from the island.
A broader training program will follow later this year, encompassing various animals and involving a larger group of locals eager to develop their skills.
The products from the butcher station will be available this Wednesday at the Bizzy B Farmer’s Market.
GIS