Ombudsman walk-ins to be held next week

From Monday, January 29 to Saturday, February 3, a team from the Dutch Nation­al Ombudsman and the Om­budsman for Children will once again visit St. Eusta­tius and Saba. Here, they will hold walk-in sessions with residents, who are welcome to drop by free of charge with any questions or complaints regarding government bod­ies and other authorities. Specific examples of these bodies are the Public Entity, the Dutch Tax and Customs Administration, the police, childcare, or schools. The National Ombudsman and Ombudsman for Children invite anyone with questions regarding these and other organisations to drop by our walk-in sessions. Residents may speak Dutch or English during these sessions.

On St. Eustatius, the walk-in sessions will take place on Monday, January 29 from 9:00am to 11:00am at Lions Den in Concordia and on Wednesday, January 31 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm in the Public Library in Oranjestad.

On Saba, the walk-in ses­sions will take place on Thursday, February 1 from 9:30am to 11:30am at the Windward Roads Office in The Bottom and on Satur­day, February 3 from 9:00am to 11:00am at the Child Fo­cus Building in Windward-side.

It is always possible to sub­mit a complaint or question. If residents are unable to at­tend a walk-in session, there are many other ways to con­tact the Ombudsmannen. For questions and/or com­plaints for the National Om­budsman, residents may call +31 70 356 35 63 (on work­ing days until 12 noon); con­tact WhatsApp number +31 800 33 55 555 or via the com­plaints form on https://www. nationaleombudsman.nl/ klacht-indienen/uw-klacht.

For the Ombudsman for Children, call +31 70 8506 995 (on working days until 12 noon); contact +31 6 27 24 52 79 via WhatsApp; or send an email to ombudswerk@ kinderombudsman.nl.

The Daily Herald.

