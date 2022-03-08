Ombudsman keeps eye on issues of islands’ students

The Dutch National Ombudsman will keep track on the improvements that are necessary for Dutch Caribbean students in the Netherlands, he announced on Monday.
In the year ahead, the National Ombudsman will continue to monitor progress of the recommendations that he has made in an earlier report with regard to the students. In recent years, the Dutch National Ombudsman has been investigating the problems faced by Dutch Caribbean students in the Netherlands.
The list of problems and challenges that the students face is long: racism, language issues, cultural differences, limited support and guidance, complex laws and regulations. The National Ombudsman has made recommendations for government and organisations to improve the situation.
Thanks to his efforts, the problems in the Netherlands and on the islands have been identified. The first action points have also been set in motion. Dutch ministries are preparing changes to the law, which should enable Dutch Caribbean students at last to obtain a citizen service number BSN, and to access Dutch health insurance.
A Steering Group is also working on a procedure to improve coordination between education in the Dutch Caribbean and in the Netherlands. In addition, organisations are working on improving the information that is provided about studying and living in the Netherlands, as well as about study debt.
However, there is still a lot of work to be done, stated the National Ombudsman on Monday. “Making changes to laws takes time. Some problems, such as the lack of accommodation, cannot be resolved easily.”
The National Ombudsman announced that he will be organising another roundtable discussion with organisations and ministries involved, later in 2022. At this roundtable discussion, he expects to hear details of the permanent improvements achieved for Dutch Caribbean students in the Netherlands.
The Daily Herald.