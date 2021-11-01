Old batteries removed from Mt. Scenery by helicopter

The Public Entity Saba has been working with the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard on improving naval communication systems on Saba. Together with the Coast Guard, the Public Entity is establishing a VHF connection to facilitate communication for boats on the north side of the island. The VHF system will be connected in the first half of 2022. Once the system has been installed, boats from all sides of Saba will be able to communicate with the Harbor office in case of emergency.

Local authorities decided to make optimal use of the helicopter’s presence to solve the long-lasting problem of the old batteries lying at the top of the mountain through a quick cooperation between the Public Safety Department, the Public Works Department, and the Harbor Office.

The helicopter brought down 3,500kg of batteries. Airport security officer Verna Robinson informed Island Governor Jonathan Johnson of the mission’s successful completion. The batteries had been lying in and around the telecommunications tower from before the local telephone company SATEL started operating the facility. The batteries were brought to the waste management facility and will be shipped off-island for further processing.

GIS Saba