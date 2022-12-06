Official opening of the daycare prefab units

The prefab units of the Laura Linzey Day Care Center (LLDCC) were recently officially opened. Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, BES(t) 4 Kids project leader Rosa Johnson, Daycare Manager Tessa Alexander, project coordinator Esther van Woudenberg, caretaker Samuela Charles, and a few children were present at the ribbon cutting.

The ribbon cutting took place during the Thanksgiving lunch with all parents and children present. “We are all very thankful for having these units, which provide temporary and adequate housing,” Alexander said.

Three groups are housed at the prefab units, the toddlers of 12 to 24 months, the 2 to 3-year-olds, and the preschoolers aged 3 to 4. It concerns a temporary location until a new daycare and afterschool care building has been constructed in The Bottom.

These are the first prefab units on the island and so far, the results are very satisfying. The 18 prefab units include three large classrooms, two kitchenettes, staff and children’s bathrooms, and office space for management. They have been placed in an L-shape in the backyard of the current daycare location at the former Governor’s House in The Bottom. The 20-foot prefab units were installed by the contractor, Work Monster, and are fully equipped and hurricane resistant.

With the installation of the units, all requirements of the local childcare ordinance are met in terms of quality and criteria, explained Alexander. This includes the requirement of having 3m2 space per child. The project is financed by the BES(t) 4 Kids program and strengthens and improves quality childcare, stated Rosa Johnson.

GIS Saba

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

