Official opening Fire Station Saba 5 December

December 4, 2023 Leave a comment

Have you always wanted to get a close look at a crash tender or one of the other fire-fighting vehicles? This is your chance! The new fire station on Saba will be opening its doors on December 5th from 15:00 to 19:00.

Fire Station at the airport

The station will be officially opened by Governor Jonathan Johnson at 3 p.m. You are more than welcome to attend. The fire department is pleased and proud to be able to show its work and the station to the chain partners and inhabitants. The department will be delighted to give you a look behind the scenes of a fire station.

Location Flat Point Zions Hill Saba Date 5 December 15:00 p.m

Brandweerkorps Caribisch Nederland

Saba News