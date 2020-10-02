October is the National Down Syndrome month.

On Thursday, October 1st, 2020, Jayden and Tr. Helen, the Remedial/ Special Ed teacher started raising awareness by working together to create a beautiful poster and displaying it outside the classroom.

Jayden worked very hard to decorate the border with blue and yellow ribbons. In the middle of the photo you can see the students showing their love, care, and understanding.

Let’s keep the awareness alive and support all people born with Down syndrome.

Helen Hassell

Remedial/ Special Ed teacher – Saba Sacred Heart School