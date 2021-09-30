October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

This is a time to celebrate people born with Down syndrome and make others aware of their abilities and accomplishments.

This is Jayden, a fourth-grader at Sacred Heart School. Jayden was born with Down syndrome. He has the same wants, dreams, and goals as everyone else. He is more alike than different. It may take him longer to do something but that’s okay. Jayden wants everyone to be aware and knows that it’s not about celebrating disabilities, it’s about celebrating abilities.

Jayden is proudly showing the book: “D is for Down Syndrome” (A Child’s View) written by Amy. E, Sturkey, PT and illustrated by Ikos Ronzkie.

Former Remedial/Special Ed teacher, Helen Hassell encourages everyone to support, understand, care, love, and include those that are born with Down syndrome.

Let’s not forget them! Today, Tomorrow, and Every day.

Helen Hassell