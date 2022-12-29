Obituary Ulric Steve Hassell

With deep regret we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather, and brother, former Commissioner and Island Council Member of Saba:
Ulric Steve Hassell
Sunrise: May 3rd, 1947
Sunset: December 27th, 2022
Left to mourn are his:
|Wife
|Kathleen Johnson Hassell
|Daughters
|Christina Hassell Martinez
Laura Hassell Boatswain
|Sons-in-law
|Amadeo Martinez
Thomas Boatswain
|Grandchild
|Connor Boatswain
|Siblings
|Juliana Johnson
Ronald Hassell (deceased)
Sherry Peterson
Ernest Hassell
|Brothers-in-law
|Franklin Johnson (deceased)
Harris Peterson
Roderick Johnson
Greg Johnson
Henry Johnson
|Sisters-in-law
|Maureen Johnson Maloney
Valerie Johnson Gootee
|Nieces and Nephews
|Griffin Johnson & family
Michelle Peterson & family
Ann Dorene Johnson & family
Salina Hassell Teeuw & family
Claudette Hassell Lops & family
Maegan Hassell & family
|Uncle
|Ambrose Hassell
|Close Relatives and Friends
|Ray Hassell, Glenn Holm, Deborah Barnes, Lloyd Simmons, Lucia Woods, Eric Linzey, Rose and Chester Zagers, Vincent and Louise Hassell, Arthur and Linda Hassell, Amorelle Granger, Verna Simmons, Cletus and Sharon Johnson
And many more cousins and friends too numerous to mention.
Special thanks to the medical professionals of Saba Cares Foundation, St. Maarten Medical Center, Fundashon Mariadal Bonaire, and Curacao Medical Center for their service and empathy throughout his illness.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held on:
Thursday, January 5th, 2023
4:00 o’clock in the afternoon
Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in Zion’s Hill, Saba