Obituary Ulric Steve Hassell

December 29, 2022

With deep regret we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather, and brother, former Commissioner and Island Council Member of Saba:

 

Ulric Steve Hassell

Sunrise: May 3rd, 1947
Sunset: December 27th, 2022

Left to mourn are his:

Wife Kathleen Johnson Hassell
Daughters Christina Hassell Martinez

Laura Hassell Boatswain
Sons-in-law Amadeo Martinez

Thomas Boatswain
Grandchild Connor Boatswain
Siblings Juliana Johnson

Ronald Hassell (deceased)

Sherry Peterson

Ernest Hassell
Brothers-in-law Franklin Johnson (deceased)

Harris Peterson

Roderick Johnson

Greg Johnson

Henry Johnson
Sisters-in-law Maureen Johnson Maloney

Valerie Johnson Gootee
Nieces and Nephews Griffin Johnson & family

Michelle Peterson & family

Ann Dorene Johnson & family

Salina Hassell Teeuw & family

Claudette Hassell Lops & family

Maegan Hassell & family
Uncle Ambrose Hassell
Close Relatives and Friends Ray Hassell, Glenn Holm, Deborah Barnes, Lloyd Simmons, Lucia Woods, Eric Linzey, Rose and Chester Zagers, Vincent and Louise Hassell, Arthur and Linda Hassell, Amorelle Granger, Verna Simmons, Cletus and Sharon Johnson

And many more cousins and friends too numerous to mention.

 

Special thanks to the medical professionals of Saba Cares Foundation, St. Maarten Medical Center, Fundashon Mariadal Bonaire, and Curacao Medical Center for their service and empathy throughout his illness.

A Service of Thanksgiving will be held on:

Thursday, January 5th, 2023

4:00 o’clock in the afternoon

Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in Zion’s Hill, Saba

