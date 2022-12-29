Obituary Ulric Steve Hassell

With deep regret we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather, and brother, former Commissioner and Island Council Member of Saba:

Ulric Steve Hassell

Sunrise: May 3rd, 1947

Sunset: December 27th, 2022

Left to mourn are his:

Wife Kathleen Johnson Hassell Daughters Christina Hassell Martinez Laura Hassell Boatswain Sons-in-law Amadeo Martinez Thomas Boatswain Grandchild Connor Boatswain Siblings Juliana Johnson Ronald Hassell (deceased) Sherry Peterson Ernest Hassell Brothers-in-law Franklin Johnson (deceased) Harris Peterson Roderick Johnson Greg Johnson Henry Johnson Sisters-in-law Maureen Johnson Maloney Valerie Johnson Gootee Nieces and Nephews Griffin Johnson & family Michelle Peterson & family Ann Dorene Johnson & family Salina Hassell Teeuw & family Claudette Hassell Lops & family Maegan Hassell & family Uncle Ambrose Hassell Close Relatives and Friends Ray Hassell, Glenn Holm, Deborah Barnes, Lloyd Simmons, Lucia Woods, Eric Linzey, Rose and Chester Zagers, Vincent and Louise Hassell, Arthur and Linda Hassell, Amorelle Granger, Verna Simmons, Cletus and Sharon Johnson

And many more cousins and friends too numerous to mention.

Special thanks to the medical professionals of Saba Cares Foundation, St. Maarten Medical Center, Fundashon Mariadal Bonaire, and Curacao Medical Center for their service and empathy throughout his illness.

A Service of Thanksgiving will be held on:

Thursday, January 5th, 2023

4:00 o’clock in the afternoon

Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in Zion’s Hill, Saba

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

