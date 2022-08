It is with great sadness that we took notice of the passing of

Mrs. Harriet Carmen Simmons-Nicholson

In 1990 Mrs. Carmen Simmons received the Zilveren Anjer from the Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds for her Cultural and Social work in Saba.

Our deepest condolences go out to her family, in particular her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Board and Staff of the

Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied

