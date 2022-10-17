Nomination of candidates for Chamber Board starts November 1st, 2022

It’s election time!

Do you wish to be on the Board of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry St Eustatius and Saba for the next three years? Or would you like to nominate a candidate? You can now pick up the declaration forms that are needed to nominate a candidate. From November 1st to November 14th, 2022 the nominations can be submitted at your local Chamber of Commerce.

Who is eligible for a board position?

Anyone who represents a legal entity and is registered at the Chamber of commerce and Industry St Eustatius and Saba, except for foundations and associations, can be nominated for board membership. You must be at least 18 years old and have a valid residency in St Eustatius or Saba for the past two years. Acting board members can be re-elected up to three times.

Candidates must represent one of the following entities:

• N.V. (limited liability company)

• B.V. (private liability company)

• Proprietorship

• V.O.F. (general partnership)

• C.V. (limited partnership)

Who can vote and nominate?

Representatives of all legal entities registered in the local Chamber of Commerce registry, except foundations and associations, as listed above.

How to nominate a candidate?

As of today, October 15th, you can pick up the necessary declaration forms during office opening hours at the Chamber of Commerce offices in Sint Eustatius and Saba. Then from November 1st to November 14th, these completed nominations can be submitted at one of the Chamber of Commerce offices.

Documents to be submitted are:

A declaration signed by at least five (5) voters who are qualified to participate in the election.

A written statement from the candidate, that he/she is willing to accept a candidacy. Each statement may only contain the name of one candidate.

An extract from the population register (census office) showing that the candidate has been a resident of Statia or Saba for the past two years.

What happens after November 14th?

An election committee will review all declarations and verify if the candidates meet the legal requirements. When the final list of candidates has been made public, the election date will be announced on which eligible voters have the opportunity to choose the next board members of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry St Eustatius and Saba.

We will keep you posted during the whole process.

More information

For further information please contact the Chamber of Commerce St. Eustatius and Saba by telephone at 318-3332 (Statia) / 416-2554 (Saba) or by e-mail to director@statiasabachamber.com.

This nomination process is in accordance with the provisions of art. 5 and 6 of the

Electoral Decree of Chambers of Commerce and Industry BES (Dutch version)



CoC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

