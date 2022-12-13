No solution around the corner for Saba, Statia banking issues

There does not seem to be a quick solution to the issue of banking services in St. Eustatius and Saba. The problems are being addressed in a Task Force and in the agreements that the Netherlands made with the public entities St. Eustatius and Saba.
Dutch State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitisation Alexandra van Huffelen recognised that there are problems for both residents and entrepreneurs in St. Eustatius and Saba where it concerns banking services, from making payments to getting loans and mortgages.
Members of the Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament Joba van den Berg and Inge van Dijk, both of the Christian Democratic Party CDA, on September 22, submitted a series of questions to seek clarity on especially the lacking banking services in Saba and the effects thereof on residents, the business sector and the economy. After sending a note of delay to the Second Chamber late October, Van Huffelen, also on behalf of Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag, sent the response to the written questions to Parliament. She explained that to improve access to banking services and financing products, agreements were made between the public entities Saba and St. Eustatius and the involved Dutch ministries.
A Task Force was launched in The Hague on September 14 in the presence of government representatives of Saba and St. Eustatius which will look into the bottlenecks that affect the two islands, including banking services.
According to Van Huffelen, this Task Force is working on identifying and removing the bottlenecks of banking services and is also addressing the improving of banking services in a broader sense.
The state secretary explained that from November 1-10, the Dutch Central Bank DNB visited the Caribbean Netherlands, as well as Curacao and St. Maarten, to talk with the public entities, banks, Chambers of Commerce and community organisations about the bottlenecks in the banking services and to arrive at solutions.
The Work Group Payment Traffic Caribbean Netherlands of the DNB has regular contact with the banking association and social partners about banking transactions in the Caribbean Netherlands, stated Van Huffelen.
The DNB also keeps financial supervision on a number of financial institutions in the Caribbean Netherlands. The only legally established bank in the Caribbean Netherlands, the Maduro & Curiel’s Bank (MCB), is under prudential supervision of the Dutch Central Bank.
The other banks that operate in the Caribbean Netherlands are not legally established there and have their capital elsewhere. As such, the DNB does not carry out prudential supervision on these banks. However, all banks doing business in the Caribbean Netherlands are under integrity supervision of the DNB. The supervision of the DNB does not include the ATM machines.
Responding to questions of Members of Parliament (MPs) Van den Berg and Van Dijk about the fact that the public entity Saba pays for the ATM in The Bottom, the state secretary explained that this decision was taken when the Saba branch of the Windward Islands Bank (WIB) closed in 2017.
Due to the closure of this branch, only one ATM would remain in Saba. “In order to secure the physical presence and the accessibility of ATMs in Saba, the public entity decided to maintain the ATM. The amount that Saba pays is related to the costs of the availability and the functioning of the ATM,” Van Huffelen stated.
The ATM in The Bottom is regularly supplied via a flight from St. Maarten to Saba. “The WIB at the time calculated that the costs of keeping the ATM open would be around US $100,000 on an annual basis.”
