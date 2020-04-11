No new COVID-19 cases on French side, two recoveries

There were no new cases of coronavirus COVID-19 reported on the French side on Saturday, a further encouraging sign that the situation remains stable in St. Martin.

Regional Health Authority ARS reported that two more persons have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 15. Currently there are five patients in hospital (two in St. Martin and three in Guadeloupe) and 10 are in isolation at home. Two persons have died from COVID-19 and three were repatriated to their countries of origin. In total since the outbreak began in St. Martin, 19 women and 13 men contracted the virus.

St. Barths continues to remain stable with two persons isolated at home and four have recovered.

The Daily Herald.