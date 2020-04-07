No new COVID-19 cases on French side for second consecutive day

active cases down to 15

No new coronavirus COVID-19 cases were reported on the French side for the second consecutive day.

Four additional persons have recovered and were discharged from the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital, bringing the number of active cases down to 15 (two in hospital and 13 isolated at home).

A total of 15 persons have now recovered from the virus, two have passed away and three were repatriated to their countries of origin. The majority of cases in St. Martin have been in the 45 to 64 age range.

The situation in St. Barths continues to remain stable with two persons isolated at home. Four persons have recovered.

Regional health agency ARS urges the public to continue social distancing and respect the confinement rules. Confinement reduces social interactions, thus limiting the spread of the virus.

Aside from the focus on COVID-19, the medical profession continues to be vigilant on chronic disease care and the risks of stroke.

Physicians are available to advise the population on their health needs via a recently implemented tele-consulting system permitting a patient to talk to a doctor while remaining at home.

The hospital’s emergency room is always available. There are two entrance doors: one for COVID-19 suspected patients and a second one for non-COVID-19 patients to prevent any risk of contamination.

In the case of a life-threatening emergency, chest pain or signs consistent with a stroke, contact the emergency hotline 15.

The Daily Herald.