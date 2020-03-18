No elective medical referrals from Caribbean Netherlands possible until further notice

Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten and Colombia have closed their airspace to passenger transport from the islands of the Caribbean Netherlands due to the increasing crisis surrounding the corona virus.

This means that passengers from Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba are currently not admitted to Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten or Colombia, unless they reside there.

Elective medical referrals (medical care of a non-life-threatening nature) are therefore suspended until further notice. Acute medical emergencies from Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba will continue to Curaçao, Aruba and St Maarten. Oncology and dialysis treatments are considered acute care and will continue as planned to Curaçao, Aruba and St Maarten.

As soon as elective medical treatments may be performed again, insured persons who are awaiting medical treatment will be notified via their referring doctor. Due to the increased pressure on our medical facilities, we kindly request our insured persons to only call the clinics in case of an emergency.

The Health Insurance Office (ZVK) and the various hospitals in the region are in constant consultation with VWS looking for alternative solutions. We hope for your understanding and cooperation in this situation.

RCN