No change to provisions for patient transport for ZVK insured individuals, only for carriers.

The BES Healthcare Insurance Office, ZVK, has made a few minor adjustments effective January 1st 2020 with regard to patient transport for insured people in accordance with the Care Claims Regulation, the so-called RAZ BES. This mainly concerns changes to carriers on Bonaire and Sint Maarten. Patient transport “on location” on Saba and St. Eustatius also remains unchanged. Accessible Ventures Sint Eustatius and Accessible Ventures Saba will continue to provide this service.

On Sint Maarten or Saint Martin patient transport will be carried out by the transport company SC & Marine Services. This concerns transportation from Juliana airport to treatment centers and back.

With regard to transport companies at the other destinations for medical referrals, these remain unchanged, namely Armada Port Services on Aruba and Catharina Care Foundation on Curaçao. The procedures for using these transport facilities remain unchanged.

For more information, insured persons can contact the Healthcare Insurance Office, telephone 599 715 8899 or e-mail: info@zorgverzkeringskantoor.nl.

RCN