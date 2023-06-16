 Nibud Conducts Research Program on Saba to Determine Necessary Costs of Living

Nibud, an independent knowledge and information institute specializing in household finances, is pleased to announce its upcoming one-week research program on the beautiful island of Saba. Commissioned by the Social Minimum Caribbean Netherlands Commission, Nibud will be conducting a comprehensive study to determine the necessary costs of living in the Caribbean Netherlands.

The objective of this research is to provide valuable insights into the essential expenses required for individuals and families to maintain a decent standard of living on Saba. By identifying and understanding these costs, the findings will enable policymakers to ensure that individuals can meet their fundamental needs such as food, housing, education, and care.

“An adequate standard of living is crucial for individuals to thrive and have equal opportunities,” state Marcel Warnaar, senior researcher at Nibud. “By determining the necessary costs of living in the Caribbean Netherlands with the same methods as in the European Netherlands, we can create a solid foundation for policy decisions that support the well-being of individuals and families.”

During the research program, Nibud will engage with citizens and experts on the island to gather their perspectives and insights on necessary expenditures. “The input of the Saba community is leading in determining the necessary costs of living on the island´, adds Nibud-researcher Nouschka Veerman. “By involving the community, we can ensure that our research accurately reflects the specific circumstances and needs that affect the costs and challenges on Saba.”

To facilitate open dialogue and encourage community participation, the research team has organized “walk-in-hours” on Monday, June 19th, between 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm at the meeting room next to Body, Mind & Spirit in Windwardside. Additionally, citizens are invited to join the team on Tuesday, June 20th, between 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm at the meeting room of Saba Roads, next to ZVK in The Bottom.

The Nibud research program on Saba will commence on June 19th and conclude on June 23rd. Throughout the week, the research team will conduct interviews, surveys, and focus groups to collect data and insights from various stakeholders. The results of the study are expected to be available by the end of the summer.

For more information about Nibud and its research program on Saba, please contact:

Local program coordinator:

Phone: +599 416 7395. Email: jarno@bigstargazer.com

About Nibud: Nibud is an independent knowledge and information institute that specializes in providing insights and advice on household finances. With extensive research and expertise, Nibud aims to empower individuals and society as a whole to make informed financial decisions. By conducting rigorous studies and collaborating with various stakeholders, Nibud contributes to the development of sustainable financial well-being.

