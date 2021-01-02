New Year’s wishes from Island Governor Jonathan Johnson

Dear residents of Saba.

As we are on the eve of a new year, we can look back to a year filled with the unknown, loss, and tragedy. Who knew that in 2020 the entire world would be faced with a global pandemic reaching every part of the globe? On Saba, we have taken measures to protect the vulnerable and lessen the burden of our medical services with a good level of success. We have not been spared by not having COVID-19 on our island but in general due to the measures taken we have been able to live rather normally compared to other parts of the world.

A new year gives new hopes, dreams, and aspirations. We must not only hope and dream but also act and commit ourselves to the betterment of ourselves and our island. Many persons contribute to the daily running of our island and I am grateful for one and all. From the civil servants to the hospital and home for the aged staff to the teachers, construction workers, hospitality sector workers, entrepreneurs, and all those who I may have forgotten I thank you.

To all Sabans at home and abroad and all the friends of Saba here and abroad I thank you for making our island what it is. We are truly blessed and although our island is small in size, she has provided for us for hundreds of years. Yes, there may be shortcomings and obstacles but in general, we must be grateful for what we have.

We do not know what 2021 may hold but every day we can resolve to do what is right for ourselves and those around us. 2020 has taught us that we shouldn’t take even the smallest things for granted. This past Monday we had an impressive fireworks display. Yearly it is planned earlier in the week so that the elderly and public at large can enjoy it earlier in the evening. How the weather has changed since then? It shows that a lot is outside of our control. We can decide how we react to outside forces. That is up to us. Nothing more. As I’ve said before an attitude of gratitude can and will get you far.

On behalf of myself and my family, I wish everyone a Happy New Year 2021.

This is Island Governor Jonathan Johnson.