New uniforms for Dutch Customs staff presented on International Customs Day

The World Customs Organization (WCO) has declared the 26th of January as ‘International Customs Day’ and this day is celebrated worldwide. This year, the WCO has selected the following theme for the year 2022: “Scaling up Customs Digital transformation by embracing a data culture and building a data ecosystem”

In the Caribbean Netherlands, this day will not be celebrated exuberantly this year as usual due to the current situation related to covid-19. However, it was decided to present the new uniform of the Customs Caribbean Netherlands on this day. The new Customs uniform is a contemporary, wearable and durable uniform that does justice to the versatile work of customs officers. It is chic and tough, radiates authority and reliability and enhances visibility and recognizability. The most notable change in the new uniform is that the color green has been exchanged for blue. In short: a uniform that fits perfectly with the modern enforcement organization that is Customs.

Comfort and functionality

The choice was made for material that offers comfort and functionality so that Customs employees enjoy working in it. Recycled and sustainable materials have been used as much as possible for the new Customs uniform, in particular recycled polyester and organic cotton.

Customs Caribbean Netherlands is part of the Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland (B/CN) and is mainly charged with the supervision of the flow of goods to and from Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba and the levy of ABB on import. As such, it forms part of Dutch Customs.

