New Saba Lions and Leos Club Boards installed

The Saba Lions Club held its yearly installation and induction night at the Eugenius Johnson Center on Tuesday, June 27. Over 40 Lions, Leos, and invited guests were present during the installation of another new Leo and the induction of both the new Lion and Leo Board.

Outgoing Lion President Carolyn Johnson MJF thanked her Lions and Leos for another memorable year in which the Saba Lions Club was awarded the Club Excellence Award for the Lionistic Year 2021-2022. In addition to this prestigious award, past Region Chair Lion Carl Buncamper MJF was recognized as the most outstanding Zone Chair of the Lionistic year 2021-2022.

Incoming Lion President Anton Hermans MJF stated that there were some big shoes to fill but that he was counting on all Lions to contribute to serving the community to the best of their abilities. “Service does not need to be big or grandiose. It needs to make a difference,” he said.

Leo Bernardo Baker was elected for his second year as president of the Saba Leo Unspoiled Queen Club. Baker shared his ambitions to have an even bigger impact than ever before with his Leos.

The Leos will conduct various projects in the fields of health care, senior citizens, children, literacy and education, and self-development. The Saba Unspoiled Queen Leo Club encourages youths to develop leadership qualities by participating in social service activities.

The Saba Lions Club will continue to reach out to the community where help is needed by continuing the Meals on Wheels Program as well as Saba Doet. Both the Lions and Leos will continue to have fund-raising projects to financially support the many activities they organize.

Saba Lions Club

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

