New Saba fire station has official opening

Although Saba fire­fighters have been working in the new fire station at Juan­cho E. Yrausquin Airport since July, the official inaugu­ration ceremony was held on Tuesday afternoon in front of a large crowd.

Saba Fire Chief Julio Ev­ery said the new building had been made possible by the input of his entire team since 2014. “This day stands as a testament to our collec­tive determination and joint efforts, and overcoming chal­lenges that were both tough and rewarding,” he said.

Every, who became local Fire Chief in 2005, said the new fire station mirrors Saba’s resilience, symbolised by the incorporation of rocks in the building’s walls. “Today’s official opening is a checkpoint, not the end of our journey,” he said.

Every said the local team’s focus in the coming year will be on strengthening their ca­pabilities, including setting up a training ground opposite the airport terminal building. The team will also have work­ing stints on other islands, rotating between fire stations in Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and possibly St. Maarten.

In his address, Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department BKCN Commander Gen­eral Thijs Verheul said that Saba’s new fire station is fully equipped for the next 30 years. “A building may be beautiful, but a building does not make a fire station. A building takes care of the prerequisites in order to become a fire sta­tion. It is the firefighters that really turn a building into a fire station,” he said, noting that firefighters spend much of their time at a fire station, which makes it like a second home.

He reflected on the single room that Saba firefighters previously occupied in the airport terminal.

“That one room was for cooking, eating, giving in­structions, but it was also the office of the Fire Chief. But we managed our way around this one-room household and now we are moving to an eight-room household, which now creates more opportuni­ties,” he said.

Part of the ceremony recog­nised Saba’s retired firefight­ers. A special guest was for­mer Saba Fire Chief Arthur Hassell, who celebrated his 40th anniversary as a firefight­er this year, making him the longest-serving firefighter of Saban descent. He currently works at a Fire Department in the Utrecht area of the Netherlands.

Tribute was also given to fire­fighters who have died, such as the late Reid Barnes Jr., after whom the new fire sta­tion’s oxygen room is named. Verheul said Barnes had been a mentor to many and stood as an example of what a fire­fighter should be.

Also during the ceremony, firefighters Joy-Ann Robin­ son and Gina Johnson-Has­sell received their certificates for successfully completing general and aircraft firefight­ing courses.

In his address, Saba Gover­nor Jonathan Johnson said the new fire station’s opening is a reinforcement of the is­land’s dedication to the safety of those who travel.

“In times of crisis, it is the strength of our community that truly shines. Today we stand united in our commit­ment to safety, resilience and progress. Let the open­ing of this fire station serve as a beacon of hope and a reminder that, together, we can overcome any challenge that comes our way,” Johnson said.

