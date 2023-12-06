New Saba fire station has official opening

Although Saba firefighters have been working in the new fire station at Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport since July, the official inauguration ceremony was held on Tuesday afternoon in front of a large crowd.
Saba Fire Chief Julio Every said the new building had been made possible by the input of his entire team since 2014. “This day stands as a testament to our collective determination and joint efforts, and overcoming challenges that were both tough and rewarding,” he said.
Every, who became local Fire Chief in 2005, said the new fire station mirrors Saba’s resilience, symbolised by the incorporation of rocks in the building’s walls. “Today’s official opening is a checkpoint, not the end of our journey,” he said.
Every said the local team’s focus in the coming year will be on strengthening their capabilities, including setting up a training ground opposite the airport terminal building. The team will also have working stints on other islands, rotating between fire stations in Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and possibly St. Maarten.
In his address, Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department BKCN Commander General Thijs Verheul said that Saba’s new fire station is fully equipped for the next 30 years. “A building may be beautiful, but a building does not make a fire station. A building takes care of the prerequisites in order to become a fire station. It is the firefighters that really turn a building into a fire station,” he said, noting that firefighters spend much of their time at a fire station, which makes it like a second home.
He reflected on the single room that Saba firefighters previously occupied in the airport terminal.
“That one room was for cooking, eating, giving instructions, but it was also the office of the Fire Chief. But we managed our way around this one-room household and now we are moving to an eight-room household, which now creates more opportunities,” he said.
Part of the ceremony recognised Saba’s retired firefighters. A special guest was former Saba Fire Chief Arthur Hassell, who celebrated his 40th anniversary as a firefighter this year, making him the longest-serving firefighter of Saban descent. He currently works at a Fire Department in the Utrecht area of the Netherlands.
Tribute was also given to firefighters who have died, such as the late Reid Barnes Jr., after whom the new fire station’s oxygen room is named. Verheul said Barnes had been a mentor to many and stood as an example of what a firefighter should be.
Also during the ceremony, firefighters Joy-Ann Robin son and Gina Johnson-Hassell received their certificates for successfully completing general and aircraft firefighting courses.
In his address, Saba Governor Jonathan Johnson said the new fire station’s opening is a reinforcement of the island’s dedication to the safety of those who travel.
“In times of crisis, it is the strength of our community that truly shines. Today we stand united in our commitment to safety, resilience and progress. Let the opening of this fire station serve as a beacon of hope and a reminder that, together, we can overcome any challenge that comes our way,” Johnson said.
