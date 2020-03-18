New recruits at St. Eustatius and Saba Fire Departments

The Caribbean Netherlands Fire Depart­ment BKCN St. Eustatius branch recruitment drive came to an end when two recruits were selected.

The recruitment drive started with 13 applicants for the open positions at the Fire Department. Nine candidates took part in the sport test and job interview portion in which two candidates were selected from St. Eustatius: Gershon Her­rera and Victor Santos Jr.

St. Eustatius Fire Chief Andre Bennett said both candidates entered the temporary service of BKCN on March 9 for a period of one year.

Saba Fire Department Chief Julio A. Every said the BKCN, Saba branch, also had selected two new recruits: Gina Has­sell and Nathan Peterson. Both recruits will also undergo training.

Once the recruits have completed nine months of course training with success they will be eligible to enter permanent service with the BKCN.

The recruits were due to start a training course in St. Maarten on March 16 together with 15 other candidates, but as a result of the ban on civil servants’ travel enacted as part of coronavirus preventative measures, the recruits did not travel to St. Maarten.

The Daily Herald.