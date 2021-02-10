New political party Ubuntu Connected Front takes interests of the Caribbean at heart in upcoming Dutch Parliament elections

Ubuntu Connected Front (UCF), officially listed #29 Friday, February 5th by the Electoral Council in The Hague, will be participating in the upcoming Dutch parliamentary elections on March 17 in 13 of the 20 electoral districts. This includes Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire (officially the electoral district Bonaire). Central theme of the electoral program is that equality is a human right and not a privilege.

With the Manifest ‘Agenda for Transformation’, UCF is working towards the fundamental revision of systems and structures that hinder progress and prosperity. A battle won against any form of injustice, inequality, and exclusion for one, is ultimately a gain for everyone.

Three candidates from the islands

Three candidates on the list are born and raised on St. Eustatius. Two well-known politicians of St. Eustatius, Mr. Charles Woodley and Mr. Carlos Lopes are candidates #7 and # 13 on the list. Campaign coordinator for Ubuntu Connected Front in Bonaire, St. Eustatius, Saba (BES) and runner #3 is Kenneth Cuvalay: “Many people know that I was never into politics, but the Manifest of Ubuntu Connected Front has changed my mind. I have been fighting against injustice, racism, colonialism, and dominant Dutch-Eurocentric thinking my whole life. One of the chapters in the UCF Manifest is on how to tackle the inequalities, injustice, and hardship people endure on the islands Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire. People are losing more and more control over their properties and social and cultural way of life. Particularly in Bonaire, many people feel alienated on their own island due to the increasing manifestation of Dutch European culture.”

UBUNTU