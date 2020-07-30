New measures for medical referrals St. Maarten due to Coronavirus infections

Due to the rising number of infections with the Covid-19 virus on St. Maarten, Zorg en Jeugd Caribisch Nederland (ZJCN), will suspend medical referrals of patients to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for at least 2 weeks. This decision was taken after consultation with the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) and Health and Youth care Inspectorate (IGJ). For acute medical emergencies, patients are still sent to the SMMC on St. Maarten.

This means that the Zorgverzekeringskantoor (ZVK) of ZJCN currently does not send insured persons from St. Eustatius and Saba to St. Maarten on regular (elective) medical referrals. Semi-acute medical referrals (medical treatments of a non-life-threatening nature, but necessary to address short-term) are instead sent to hospitals on Bonaire, Curaçao or Aruba, depending on the urgency of the referral.

ZJCN will continue to monitor the situation closely.

ZJCN understands that this creates uncertainty about the schedule of medical referral to St. Maarten and hopes for your understanding and cooperation in this situation. For questions about your medical referral, please contact your referring doctor or specialist.

RCN.