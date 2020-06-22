New Lions Club officers installed

Incoming officers of the Saba Lions Club were installed during a cer­emony at Eugenius John­son Centre on Saturday, June 20.

During the ceremony lion George Wilson was installed as the club president for 2020-2021. Wilson has been an active member of the Saba Lions Club for the past 27 years. Lion Anton Hermans was installed to serve as the new club secretary/treasurer. The club’s vice-president will be Lion Carl Buncamper.

“As we fast approach the new Lionistic year, I am honoured and excited to serve as your president for the next year. I encourage all Lions to embrace our new normal, as we con­tinue to strive to serve our communities in the best ways possible,” Wilson said.

The Daily Herald.