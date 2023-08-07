New language course English & Dutch

We are happy to let you know that Saba Reach Foundation is planning new language courses.

English A1 ( beginner course)

– 12 weeks of classes, 2 classes from 2 hours per week in the evening.

– 1 exam week

– Teacher: Allan Carolina

– 550$ per student ( all included, books, teacher fees, …)

– Start date: September 4th till the end of November 2023.

Please register before August 28th, 2023.

Please keep in mind the courses can only start with a minimum of 8 students signed up.

English B1 (A2 certification is required)

– 12 weeks of classes, 2 classes from 2 hours per week in the evening.

– 1 exam week

– Teacher: Allan Carolina

– 550$ per student ( all included, books, teacher fees, …)

– Start date September 4th till the end of November 2023.

Please register before August 28th, 2023.

Dutch A1 ( beginner classes)

– 15 weeks of classes, 2 classes from 2 hours per week in the evening ( Monday and Thursdays from 5.30 pm till 7.30 pm)

– Teacher: Gaitrie Chandai

– $ 600 per student ( all included, books, teacher fees, …)

– Start date September 4th till December 15th, 2023

Please register before August 28th, 2023.

Please register as soon as possible to ensure your spot in the course.

If your employer pays the course fee, we request a signed registration form and email address from the employer.

The courses can only start with a minimum of 8 students.

Saba Reach Foundation

