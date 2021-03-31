New Island Physician Dr. Charlotte (Lotte) Croese

The Saba Health Care Foundation is very happy to introduce you to their new colleague: Island Physician Dr. Charlotte (Lotte) Croese

Originally from The Netherlands, Dr. Lotte recently relocated to Saba with her family to work as one of our Island Physicians for at least the next three years.

Dr. Lotte graduated in 2011 from Medical School and since then she has worked in Intensive Care Units, Surgery, and Psychiatry. She recently completed her General Practitioner training and has worked for two years as an Emergency Room doctor on Bonaire.