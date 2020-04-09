New COVID-19 case reported in St. Martin on Wednesday

One new coronavirus COVID-19 case on the French side has brought active cases back up to sixteen.

Currently 11 cases are isolated at home and five are in hospital, including the latest case. Two COVID-19 patients originally from St. Martin have been transferred to the University Hospital in Guadeloupe leaving three in the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital. A total of 11 persons have recovered to date.

St. Barths continues to remain stable with two cases isolated at home.

The Préfecture and regional health authority ARS urge the public to continue following the hygiene and social distancing (two metres apart) guidelines and to stay at home.

The Daily Herald.