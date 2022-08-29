New chief prosecutor for Caribbean Netherlands

Walter Kupers will be the new Chief Prosecutor for the Caribbean Netherlands. The Kingdom Council of Ministers decided on Friday to nominate him for appointment on the proposal of Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yesilgöz-Zegerius.

As of October 1, Kupers will start as chief of the Pros­ecutor’s Office for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

He is currently prosecutor for Criminal Intelligence and Special Witnesses at the East-Brabant District Pros­ecutor’s Office in the Netherlands. Previously, he was in­volved in investigations in subversive crimes.

The Daily Herald.

