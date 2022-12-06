New board members for Chamber of Commerce

The Chamber of Com­merce and Industry of St. Eustatius and Saba has a new board, the Chamber announced in a press state­ment on Monday.

Based on the new laws of the Chamber of Com­merce, the five positions on the board have to be va­cated and an election held every three years. Based on these laws, the board of the Chamber of Commerce organised elections in St. Eustatius and Saba this month.

After weeks of advertising there were five valid can­didates for election. Based on the law, if the number of candidates is the same as the number of vacancies, all candidates are elected to the board automatically and no election has to be held.

The new board consists of Ebelene “Ebbie” M. Schmidt-Hinds, Daniela Richardson and Vaughn Sams on behalf of Statia, and Michiel “Mike” Stamm and Hermanus “Hemmie” van Xanten for Saba. The executives of the board will be decided from among those five members at the first meeting of the Cham­ber of Commerce in Janu­ary 2023.

Stam is the newcomer candidate for Saba. He will replace Glenn Pileo. Presi­dent of the Chamber Board Van Xanten has been re­elected as a board member.

Richardson and former board member Schmidt-Hinds are the new board members for Statia. Sams was re-elected.

The official results of the 2022 election process were sent to the Executive Coun­cils of Statia and Saba and will also be posted on the website of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

