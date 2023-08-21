New allowance for children with intensive care needs

Parents and caregivers of children aged 3 to 17 with intensive care needs in the Caribbean Netherlands are eligible for a (second) one-time allowance of $2,259 gross. This allowance serves as compensation for the structural double child benefit that will be introduced later, once the legislative process is completed. Parents and caregivers who received the allowance last year and still meet the conditions for child benefit do not have to reapply. They have received a letter about this already.

The temporary arrangement applies to children with intensive care needs as a result of an illness or condition that makes a child require intensive care. For example, in the areas of body hygiene, toilet training, eating and drinking, mobility, behavior, and medical care. Parents and caregivers of children who are or will turn 3 years of age or older (up to 17 years of age) from the 1st of November to the 30th of 2023 and are entitled to child benefit in the Caribbean Netherlands, can apply.

The medical assessment of whether a child needs intensive care and whether parents/caregivers of a child are therefore eligible for the allowance is carried out on Bonaire through Sentro Akseso, on St. Eustatius through the GGD’s Prevention Clinic, and on Saba through Public Health. Care needs are assessed as intensive if children require intensive daily supervision in several areas. Only in case of a positive medical assessment can the $2,259 allowance be paid by the RCN unit SZW. This is a gross amount.

Parents and caregivers who already received a positive assessment in the previous application period (2022) and still meet the conditions for child benefit, do not have to apply. They have already received a letter about this and will receive the allowance on their bank account in September 2023.

How to apply?

New applications can be submitted from the 1st of September up until and including the 30th of November 2023. On Bonaire, this can be done on weekdays between 08.00 and 16.30 hrs. at Sentro Akseso or by email at aanvraagkindzorg@aksesobon.com. On St. Eustatius, applications can be submitted by making an appointment with the Prevention Clinic by calling telephone number (+599) 318 2891. On Saba, applications can be submitted on Thursday from 14:00 to 16:00 hrs. at the Community Development Department.

Parents/caregivers can contact the above-mentioned organizations for the forms and assistance in filling them out, for questions about the medical assessment and any guidance on caring for the child. All information, the application form and the medical questionnaire can also be found online at www.rijksdienstcn.com.

RCN

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

