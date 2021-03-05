Netherlands lifts COVID-19 testing requirements for Dutch Caribbean

Royal Dutch Airlines KLM announced on Thursday that the Netherlands has lifted its coronavirus COVID-19 testing requirements for all six islands of the Dutch Caribbean.

Travellers checking in on a KLM flight from the islands to the Netherlands will no longer be required to show a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding.

"Now that there is a lockdown in the Netherlands, the travel advice for St. Maarten is colour-coded 'orange' (only necessary trips). If you return from St. Maarten, you do not need to go into home quarantine, and you do not need to present a negative COVID-19 test or a negative rapid test," according to the Dutch government's official travel requirements website

Travellers coming from the Netherlands to St. Maarten must still present a negative COVID-19 test. St. Maarten's full travel requirements can be found on the website

