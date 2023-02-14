Nature app for Caribbean islands available

The Caribbean nature can be explored in just one click with the Obsldentify app. The app makes it possible to check plant and animal species by taking a photo with your smartphone and uploading this photo for identification.

Around 3,000 Dutch Caribbean animals and plants have been added to the automatic species recognition tool Obsldentify. With this app residents and visitors of the Dutch Caribbean islands can learn more about the diverse wild flora and fauna, both on land and in the sea.

Multilingual

The Obsldentify app allows users to upload photos of plants or animals for easy identification. Obsldentify is available in English, Spanish, Dutch, French and German, depending on the language setting of your smartphone.

Together with local experts, species names have also been made available in Papiamentu for Bonaire and Curacao and Papiamento for Aruba. The website that accompanies the app is also available in Papiamentu and Papiamento.

With the Obsldentify app, according to DCNA, you not only learn more about nature, but uploaded photos also contribute to conservation. Every photo taken contributes to a global database to improve biological research and knowledge about nature.

Interested residents and visitors of Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Saba, Sint Maarten and Sint Eustatius can now download the Obsldentify app for free in the App Store or Google Play.

Curaçao.nu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

