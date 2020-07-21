Home / 1-News / National Investigation Service also in Caribbean Netherlands

National Investigation Service also in Caribbean Netherlands

July 21, 2020 Leave a comment

As of August 15, the National Criminal Investigation Service (“Rijksrecherche”) will have a permanent presence in the Caribbean Netherlands with its seat in Bonaire. The National Investigation Service of the Caribbean Netherlands will cooperate intensively with de­tectives in the European Netherlands and with the National Detectives in Curacao, Aruba and St. Maarten.

The department is primarily involved in criminal investiga­tions against (semi-) government officials and civil servants. The detectives of the National Investigation Service also in­vestigate alleged criminal behaviour within the government. The National Investigation Service consists of experienced investigators who are supported by a staff department and operational management. They work from four locations in the Netherlands: Amsterdam, The Hague, Zwolle and Den Bosch, with Bonaire now being added.

The Bonaire office is the only part of the Prosecutor’s Of­fice that falls directly under the responsibility of the Attorney General of the Prosecutor’s Office of Curacao, St. Maarten and of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

The Daily Herald.

