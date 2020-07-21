National Investigation Service also in Caribbean Netherlands

As of August 15, the National Criminal Investigation Service (“Rijksrecherche”) will have a permanent presence in the Caribbean Netherlands with its seat in Bonaire. The National Investigation Service of the Caribbean Netherlands will cooperate intensively with detectives in the European Netherlands and with the National Detectives in Curacao, Aruba and St. Maarten.
The department is primarily involved in criminal investigations against (semi-) government officials and civil servants. The detectives of the National Investigation Service also investigate alleged criminal behaviour within the government. The National Investigation Service consists of experienced investigators who are supported by a staff department and operational management. They work from four locations in the Netherlands: Amsterdam, The Hague, Zwolle and Den Bosch, with Bonaire now being added.
The Bonaire office is the only part of the Prosecutor’s Office that falls directly under the responsibility of the Attorney General of the Prosecutor’s Office of Curacao, St. Maarten and of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.
The Daily Herald.