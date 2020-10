Remedial/Special Education teacher at Saba Sacred Heart School in Saba, Helen Hassell and a pupil began raising awareness on Thursday, October 1, by working to create a poster and displaying it outside a classroom for National Down Syndrome Awareness Month, which is observed in October.

Pupil Jayden worked “very hard” to decorate the border of the poster with blue and yellow ribbons. In the centre of the poster, pupils are depicted showing their love, care and understanding.

The Daily Herald.