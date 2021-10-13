NAGICO Insurances provides students in Saba with care kits

NAGICO Insur­ances provided students and pupils of Saba Com­prehensive School and Sa­cred Heart Primary School with care packages to help them balance face-to-face learning with staying safe in the pandemic.

NAGICO’s Saba office ad­ministrator Sheritsa Brigi­da-Oleana made a courtesy call to the schools, where she presented the packages.

“Trying to return to a state of normalcy during a pan­demic is very difficult, es­pecially with the new strain of the COVID-19 Delta variant affecting many of us personally,” she said.

“We have gone from hear­ing about the virus oceans away in other countries to seeing it in our homes and, in some cases, claim­ing the lives of our friends and family. As an insurance provider, we know that we must play our part in not only spreading awareness, but also in providing the necessary assistance where possible.”

The students and pupils received backpacks with re­usable masks, hand sanitis­ers, pens and pencils.

“Telling them what to do is not enough,” Brigida-Ole­ana said about the COV­ID-19 precautionary mea­sures. “Providing them with the resources to protect themselves is important in stopping the spread of the virus and for the recovery our education system. By providing them with this tangible protective mate­rial, we hope to make the move back to normalcy a bit easier and safer.”

The students and pupils thanked NAGICO for its continued contribution to the community of Saba.

