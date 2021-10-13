NAGICO Insurances provides students in Saba with care kits

NAGICO Insurances provided students and pupils of Saba Comprehensive School and Sacred Heart Primary School with care packages to help them balance face-to-face learning with staying safe in the pandemic.
NAGICO’s Saba office administrator Sheritsa Brigida-Oleana made a courtesy call to the schools, where she presented the packages.
“Trying to return to a state of normalcy during a pandemic is very difficult, especially with the new strain of the COVID-19 Delta variant affecting many of us personally,” she said.
“We have gone from hearing about the virus oceans away in other countries to seeing it in our homes and, in some cases, claiming the lives of our friends and family. As an insurance provider, we know that we must play our part in not only spreading awareness, but also in providing the necessary assistance where possible.”
The students and pupils received backpacks with reusable masks, hand sanitisers, pens and pencils.
“Telling them what to do is not enough,” Brigida-Oleana said about the COVID-19 precautionary measures. “Providing them with the resources to protect themselves is important in stopping the spread of the virus and for the recovery our education system. By providing them with this tangible protective material, we hope to make the move back to normalcy a bit easier and safer.”
The students and pupils thanked NAGICO for its continued contribution to the community of Saba.
The Daily Herald.