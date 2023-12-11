Music more important than English on Saba

Dear Editor,
The Hispanic and Latino people on Saba most were not born here. We come here. We not illegal. We are residents. We have papers. We pay taxes. We work hard and we love Saba. I know English to write this letter but our children in the schools do not get it because the schools keep a music teacher and let go the ESL [English as a second language — Ed.] teacher when they say they have no money to pay teachers. If the children need English, how they learn it? The music teacher teach them English?
The principal of Sacred Heart who talks everything tells certain teachers that their jobs are safe and the executive director, he does as he wants.
The director and the principal need to go. Our children need education just like Saban and Dutch. If you treat us not the same and we go, what will Saba be? Our children deserve to learn. No music, but English that they need. So how you explain this?
Name withheld at author’s request.
Just for clarity, The ESL teacher chose to leave Saba and return back to her home country.
As much as an asset as Mrs.Marisol was, It was her choice to leave Saba, not the SHS choice.
Devils advocate here:
Is SHS looking for a new ESL teacher? Ask them for clarity and truths sake.
Maybe they have been trying, but the position could not be properly filled with a qualified applicant???
Or
Maybe they no longer have funds for this?
We won’t know, unless we ask SHS or their Executive director to clarify.
@SHS – Can you clarify the above for readers inquisition?