Music more important than English on Saba

Dear Editor,

The Hispanic and Latino people on Saba most were not born here. We come here. We not illegal. We are resi­dents. We have papers. We pay taxes. We work hard and we love Saba. I know English to write this letter but our children in the schools do not get it because the schools keep a music teacher and let go the ESL [English as a sec­ond language — Ed.] teacher when they say they have no money to pay teachers. If the children need English, how they learn it? The music teacher teach them English?

The principal of Sacred Heart who talks everything tells certain teachers that their jobs are safe and the executive director, he does as he wants.

The director and the princi­pal need to go. Our children need education just like Saban and Dutch. If you treat us not the same and we go, what will Saba be? Our children deserve to learn. No music, but Eng­lish that they need. So how you explain this?

Name withheld at author’s request.

