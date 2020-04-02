Much needed Personal protective equipment (PPE) for emergency and healthcare personnel in St. Eustatius, Saba and St. Maarten arrived at Statia

Photo The Daily Herald

Personal protective equipment (PPE) for emergency and healthcare personnel in St. Eustatius, Saba and St. Maarten arrived at Statia’s F. D. Roosevelt Airport after 4:00pm Wednesday.

The materials were offloaded from a chartered EZ Air aircraft by workers wearing gloves. Supplies were expected to be transferred to Saba and St. Maarten soon. The St. Eustatius Health Department previously stated that additional PPEs and other resources from the Netherlands National Institute for Public Health and the Environment RIVM are expected to arrive from Bonaire.

The Daily Herald