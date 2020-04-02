Home / 1-News / Much needed Personal protective equipment (PPE) for emergency and healthcare personnel in St. Eustatius, Saba and St. Maarten arrived at Statia

Much needed Personal protective equipment (PPE) for emergency and healthcare personnel in St. Eustatius, Saba and St. Maarten arrived at Statia

April 2, 2020 Leave a comment

Photo The Daily Herald

Personal protective equipment (PPE) for emergency and healthcare personnel in St. Eustatius, Saba and St. Maarten arrived at Statia’s F. D. Roosevelt Airport after 4:00pm Wednesday.

The materials were offloaded from a chartered EZ Air aircraft by workers wearing gloves. Supplies were expected to be transferred to Saba and St. Maarten soon. The St. Eustatius Health Department previously stated that additional PPEs and other resources from the Netherlands National Institute for Public Health and the Environment RIVM are expected to arrive from Bonaire.

The Daily Herald

Dutch Side April 2nd: 18 COVID-19 cases: 14 men and 4 women

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved