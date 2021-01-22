Ms. Judith Meyer joins the board of Directors of SHCF

The Benevolent Foundation Saba and Saba Health Care Foundation are very happy to introduce their new Board of Directors, Mrs. Judith Meijer.

Originally from the Netherlands, Mrs. Meijer recently relocated to Saba as our Board of Directors. She did an MBA and obtained her master’s degree in social science.

Her most recent job in the Netherlands was as CEO of a welfare organization. Before this, she worked mainly as CEO in the Dutch health care sector; twelve years in mental health; four years in a hospital, and six years working for six centers that render primary health care.

In these centers, general practitioners, nurses, physiotherapists, social workers and others in the primary health care work closely together.