MP Kauthar Bouchallikht leaves Commission for Kingdom Relations

Member of Parliament and spokesperson for Kingdom Relations of GroenLinks Kauthar Bouchallikht has withdrawn from the list of candidates of GroenLinks/PvdA for the upcoming elections of 22 November.

Bouchallikht believes her party has paid too little attention to the context of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict over the past week, she wrote in a post on Instagram. “This is no longer the party I want to be an MP for.” She came into the Chamber in 2021 with preferential votes and was in an electable place 17 on the list of GroenLinks/PvdA.

As spokesperson for Kingdom Relations, Bouchallikht criticized the government for its slow approach to poverty in the Caribbean Netherlands. She also pleaded for the cancellation of the corona loans to Curaçao, Aruba, and Sint Maarten. Earlier, committee members Wuite (D66), Van den Berg (CDA), Kuiken (PvdA) and Simons (BI11) announced that they would not return after the elections.

Dossier Konimkrijksrelaties

